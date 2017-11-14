‘My Name Was Seth Rich’ Website Hoax Created To Discredit Independent Media – Person Or Persons Behind It May Lead Right Into The Halls Of Congress by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

The “selectively edited” supposed bombshell report by the Atlantic about Donald Trump Jr.’s responses to Wikileaks, has spawned what could potentially become a viral Seth Rich connection, yet the entire thing is a carefully crafted hoax, most likely put into place in order to discredit Independent Media that have been following and documenting the murder of the DNC staffer just days before Wikileaks started publishing the DNC and Podesta emails that roiled the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC itself.

Immediately after the Atlantic published their selectively edited transcripts of those direct messages, Don Jr. posted the entire chain to his Twitter account, showing that while Wikileaks often messaged him, his responses to them include a total of three “whopping” responses as he snarkily wrote on Twitter.

WIKILEAKS/DONALD TRUMP JR. MESSAGES

Back in September 2016 Wikileaks sent a direct message (DM) to Donald Trump Jr. warning him of an anti-Trump PAC run website, asking him for a comment, to which Don Jr. responded “Off the record I don’t know who that is but I’ll ask around. Thanks.”True to his word, Don Jr. emailed word of it to Trump campaign officials Steven Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner, who in turn forwarded it over to communications staffer Hope Hicks.

The second message sent to Don Jr. was a story of Clinton asking if they couldn’t just “drone” Julian Assange, saying it would “be great if you guys could comment on/push this story,” to which Don. Jr. responded “Already did that earlier today. It is amazing what she can get away with.”

The last message Don Jr. send to Wikileaks was two minutes later, asking “What is behind this Wednesday leak I keep reading about,” to which they did not respond, which is very telling as it puts yet another nail in the coffin of the “Russia collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia via the leaked Wikileaks publications, because had they been “colluding” Don Jr. would have already known what the leaks were going to be.

Wikileaks sent more messages, but none of them received responses….. and that is what dozens of outlets are reporting about as if it were some huge revelation, dominating headlines across the internet, with the Atlantic even claiming in their initial report that Don Jr. asking Wikileaks what is behind the teases of an upcoming event, was “a second instance in which Trump Jr. appears eager to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton, despite its provenance.”

Donald Trump Jr. released the chain in three separate tweets found here, here and here.

‘MY NAME WAS SETH’ WEBSITE HOAX

In his first tweet publishing the email chain from the DMs, there was an active link provided with the suggestion that if his dad talks about Wikileaks, he should tweet the link, saying all their followers could dig through it and find many great stories that the press are missing.



That link, seen above with an underline, wlsearch.tk, now leads to a page titled “MY NAME WAS SETH RICH” which states the following:

You finally found me! I’m the source of the John Podesta/DNC Email hacks. I’ve been waiting so long for you to join me. Thanks to Wikileaks and Trump Jr you’ll all soon know why Hillary Clinton and John Podesta had me killed. As you can see I’m no Russian agent. I was just a proud DNC staffer who believed in the system until I found out Hillary Clinton and the DNC rigged the primaries against my candidate Bernie Sanders. That’s when I decided to take action and release these emails to Wikileaks.