Hail Nets for Global Crops, Strange La Nina, Record Cold N America (Video)
Hail Nets for Global Crops, Strange La Nina, Record Cold N America Video – Adapt 2030
Cycles of out of cycle La Nina events and record snows form 1972 are back across west coast of N. America from Alaska to California. The record snow events of last years all time snow pack depths in the Sierra Nevada’s and Rocky mountains are already being eclipsed but this years snow falls. Hail events will require protecting our crops using more expensive nets, Iridium is a good example. Look for more floods, hail, wind and snow events as the Grand Solar Minimum intensifies through 2018.
You must log in to post a comment.