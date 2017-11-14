First Power Grid Drill, Now A Biological Attack Drill, What’s Next? (Video)
The Clinton Foundation is not receiving funds from donors like they use to be, the donors are scaling back. Al Franken wants the government to control what can be put on social media because the companies cannot handle it. Spain warns Russia is cyber attacking and spreading disinformation to push the independence movement. Three aircraft carriers are off the coast of NK having drills with South Korea. The US could be brought up on war crimes in Yemen. Propaganda is being pushed to show that the US, Russia and Syria came to agreement to keep Iran out of Syria, Syria is a sovereign country and they can have who ever they want in their country. First it was power grid drill, now its a biological drill, what’s next the event.
