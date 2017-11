First Power Grid Drill, Now A Biological Attack Drill, What’s Next? (Video)

The Clinton Foundation is not receiving funds from donors like they use to be, the donors are scaling back. Al Franken wants the government to control what can be put on social media because the companies cannot handle it. Spain warns Russia is cyber attacking and spreading disinformation to push the independence movement. Three aircraft carriers are off the coast of NK having drills with South Korea. The US could be brought up on war crimes in Yemen. Propaganda is being pushed to show that the US, Russia and Syria came to agreement to keep Iran out of Syria, Syria is a sovereign country and they can have who ever they want in their country. First it was power grid drill, now its a biological drill, what’s next the event.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.