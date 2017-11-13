Rob Kirby: $21 Trillion Missing Video – Silver Doctors

Rob Kirby tells Silver Doctors $21 trillion is missing from mainly the U.S. Department of Defense.

Where has this money gone? No one knows. Kirby says this makes a “sham” out of the Federal Reserve’s reporting about monetary aggregates.

Also in this interview:

– Precious metal-backed cryptocurrencies could end gold and silver price manipulation.

– China’s political power will increase as they accumulate more gold.

– What could trigger hyperinflation in America?

– How do you sleep at night?



Video Source