Nuclear accident alert after high levels of radiation over Europe — “Major release” of radioactive material reported; Over 100 Trillion becquerels — Official: “An unusual isotope… I don’t think we have seen it since Chernobyl” from ENE News

Telegraph, Nov 10, 2017 (emphasis added): Nuclear ‘accident’ sends radioactive pollution over Europe — A cloud of radioactive pollution spread over Europe after a possible “accident” at a nuclear facility in Russia or Kazakhstan, French nuclear safety officials confirmed on Friday… At the source of the leak, the quantity of ruthenium 106 released was “major”, between 100 and 300 teraBecquerels, it said… Measurement from European stations showed high levels of ruthenium 106 in the atmosphere… A spokeswoman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Reuters she could not immediately comment.

News Corp Australia, Nov 11, 2017: Unexplained radiation cloud detected over Europe traced to Russia, Kazakhstan… Europe’s radiation experts are on alert…

Reuters, Nov 9, 2017: French institute suspects nuclear accident in Russia or Kazakhstan in September — A cloud of radioactive pollution over Europe in recent weeks indicates that an accident has happened in a nuclear facility in Russia or Kazakhstan in the last week of September, French nuclear safety institute IRSN said…

NPR, Nov 10, 2017: European authorities are providing new details about a cloud of mysteriousradioactive material… 28 European countries saw the radioactive cloud, the report says… [Jean-Christophe Gariel, director for health at the IRSN, said France] will conduct random checks of foodstuffs from the region… “It’s an unusual isotope,” says Anders Ringbom, the research director of the Swedish Defence Research Agency, which runs radioactive monitoring for that nation. “I don’t think we have seen it since the Chernobyl accident“…

Fox News, Nov 10, 2017: Officials in Europe said they began detecting unusually high levels of ruthenium 106… The IRSN immediately “mobilized all its means of radiological monitoring of the atmosphere and conducted regular analysis of the filters from its monitoring stations”…

AP, Nov 10, 2017: Russia named as likely source of Europe radioactivity spike — An apparent accident at a Russian facility is suspected of causing a recent spike in radioactivity in the air over much of Europe… [IRSN] suggested random checks on food imports from the region…

DW, Nov 10, 2017: The IRSN… said on Thursday that in recent weeks it and several other nuclear safety institutes in Europe had measured high levels of ruthenium 106… The IRSN estimated that the quantity of ruthenium 106 released was major, between 100 and 300 teraBecquerels…

