The Identity of the Crown Beast

“So the story of man runs in a dreary circle, because he is not yet master of the earth that holds him.” – Will Durant

“There are only patterns, patterns on top of patterns, patterns that affect other patterns. Patterns hidden by patterns. Patterns within patterns. If you watch close, history does nothing but repeat itself. What we call chaos is just patterns we haven’t recognized. What we call random is just patterns we can’t decipher. What we can’t understand we call nonsense. What we can’t read we call gibberish. There is no free will. There are no variables.” – Chuck Palahniuk, Survivor

Are you ready POM readers?

Remember, I believe in you. This is something you can do.

Facing the deep cold and darkness inside your subconscious sea is the first step on the quest to clean the inside of your grail. Polishing the inner skull must be braved before the seed of enlightenment can take root upon the fertile ground, which was thus the land which divided the sea from the Word. Let it be known that the sea will remain relentless in its attempts to reclaim the land of Truth.

This is something you can do.

“And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.” – Revelations, Chapter 13, Verse 1, King James Bible

“Canst thou draw out leviathan with a hook? Or his tongue with a cord which thou lettest down? Canst thou put a hook into his nose? Or bore his jaw through with a thorn? Will he make many supplications unto thee? Will he speak soft words unto thee?” – Job, Chapter 41, Verse 1 – 3, King James Bible

This is something you can do.

“He maketh the deep boil like a pot; he maketh the sea like a pot of ointment. He maketh a path to shine after him; one would think the deep to be hoary. Upon earth there is not his like, who is made without fear. He beholdeth all high things; he is a king over all the children of pride.” Job, Chapter 41, Verse 31 – 34, King James Bible

Some may find this a strange introduction to an article that is meant to identify the Crown Beast. There are fundamental truths which are neither objective or subjective. They are just truths from which the spoken and written Word are given form.

All throughout human history allegorical truths have been corrupted through literal interpretations. This is the one common root to all of the problems which have plagued man since the beginning of time. The transgressions of humanity are found along the fault lines of allegorical and literal misunderstandings. It is a pattern which continues, and is weaved within the fabric of our shared evolution.

Ancient texts and scriptures provide the largest sea of literal misinterpretations. Religions are given birth from within the confusion of the turbulent waters. There is one common source to all religions. The moment this one truth is divided and fragmented, or multiplied, there is corruption.

As an example of this process in the modern world, we can witness the birth of the infant extraterrestrial religions. Zecharia Sitchin has fabricated a body of corrupted misinterpretations which have sparked a whole movement around the belief in alien creators. There are numerous sites which have explored the errors of Sitchin in detail, so we will use just one example for the purpose of understanding.

Sitchin has translated the Semitic word “Shem” as meaning rocket ship, or some variation around that interpretation, being fire, light, reaching to heaven, tower, etc.. This one mistranslation has led to generations of people having a corrupted understanding of the original teachings, and has caused them to exchange their own inner spiritual power for the anticipated arrival of alien saviours – the new Christ’s of the spaceship era.

The word “Shem” in fact means “renown; prosperity; name”, and in the context of the Tower of Babel story, the people made a tower of bricks and mortar so they could “make a name for themselves”. This is important to understand because it connects back to the biblical quote above – “he beholdeth all high things; he is a king over all the children of pride.”

Pride of course is one of the seven deadly sins.

The seven deadly sins are the material transgressions which are fatal to spiritual development and evolution. The seven heads of the beast which rises from the sea are a clear reference to the seven sins, as are the names of blasphemy upon those heads. The seven sins are:

Pride Envy Gluttony Lust Anger Greed Sloth.

Opposite the seven deadly sins are the seven contrary virtues.

Humility Kindness Abstinence Chastity Patience Liberality Diligence

These virtues are meant to protect one from the seven sins – humility against pride; kindness against envy; abstinence against gluttony; chastity against lust; patience against anger; liberality against greed; and diligence against sloth.

As with all things which connect the material world and spiritual world, there exists two of each in diametric opposition.

The ten commandments also follow the same pattern. For reference, these commandments are:

You shall have no other gods before Me. You shall not make idols. You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain. Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Honour your father and your mother. You shall not murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbour. You shall not covet.

Like with the seven sins and seven virtues, there is a dark opposite to the ten commandments. Read through the list again and ask yourself, does our world not reward such behaviour, and has our world not been built upon those false foundations?

The practice of the seven virtues, alongside honouring the ten commandments, are the tools for the questing knight as he travels upon the inner road of spiritual evolution. This spiritual evolution is meant to bring forth the king dweller which has been imprisoned inside the walls of the material world.

The simultaneous evolution of spirit and matter will allow the King to wear his crown and ascend above the noise and confusion of the savage material world. When we fall short from the completion of this transformation we have crowned the beast, which remains roaming the earth in search of a false salvation and fools gold.

The beast which rises from the sea of our savage subconscious has seven heads (seven sins) and ten horns (oppositional ten commandments), with ten crowns (material corruption) upon those horns.

These Words exist outside of the theology of any one religion. Whether you are atheist or buddhist, we all recognize on a deep level the goodness and right-mindedness of the seven virtues and ten commandments. The practice of such creates the land which divides the sea, and the light which divides the darkness. There the seeds of enlightenment are planted and provided nutrients.

The Catholic Church has long been recognized as the anti-christ, as it arrests the spiritual development of the individual and promotes the material transgressions which are warned of in the seven sins and ten commandments. The Protestant Reformers knew the Church and Pope were the anti-christ.

The early Christians practiced the art of alchemical transmutation through the application of the above. These teachings were passed down to them from the allegorical Essenes, who stood opposed to the literal interpretations of the Sadducees and Pharisees. All three of the Semitic groups carried the mystery teachings with them through their travels from Babylon to Egypt. The Sadducees and Pharisees promoted the corrupt literal interpretations of the great mystery teachings, while the Essenes promoted the allegorical and non-corrupting understanding of the Word and Truth.

The allegorical story of Jesus Christ was spread by the Essenes and the early Christians carried forth the unquenchable torch of wisdom and enlightenment. But the Crown Beast would not be defeated. The corrupt and fearful systems of man went to work and began murdering the early Christians to slow and reverse the spread of spiritual freedom. This murderous campaign spread around the world in search of spiritual awakening.

The truth which once passed through the Pythagoreans of Greece, before that empire was taken by the Crown Beast and fell into corruption, traveled forward in time to find a home with the Essenes and early Christians, before continuing on to the Cathars, Templars, Protestant Reformers, and the Buddhists of the modern world. All have been subjected to the murderous campaign and scheming of the Catholic Church, which serves the Crown Beast of human weakness.

The Word became flesh.

The Word is Truth.

Truth comes from the Spirit.

As such, the Spirit became flesh, being the material and animal man. Spirit was injected into the animal man in an attempt to promote the evolution of both simultaneously. The only way for this process of transmutation to complete is to follow the guidelines as defined in the seven virtues and ten commandments, and “draw out leviathan with a hook”, being a reference to fishing in the allegorical story of Jesus. This process of transmutation is Christ. Anti-christ is the opposite, or failure to complete.

There is no need for a vast conspiracy which spans from the beginning of time to now. As quoted at the beginning, man has a predisposition to repeat the same mistakes over and over. This pattern is undeniable. The Crown Beast system which has been built over the span of history is the continuation and corrupt evolution of human weakness. One man picks up from where another left off, and we stumble around in the wilderness on all fours wearing our rusted crowns, when we really need a crown of thorns.

Like Hercules killing the multi-headed Hydra, a beast who grows a new head every time one is severed, human weakness and predisposition for sin are insidious beasts which are difficult to kill. The great mystery teachings have been passed through the ages under varying but similar stories. Like Christ, there was also Buddha, Krishna, Odysseus, Romulus, Dionysus, Heracles (Hercules in Rome), Glycon, Zoroaster, Attis of Phrygia, and Horus, among many others. All humans who seek power and influence corrupt the teachings and build empires from where the Beast can rise and continue its rampage upon the world.

This is something you can do. – JC

