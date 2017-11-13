Desperate Dems Can’t Erase Rigged Election Video – Bill Still

Despite the former head of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, making and documenting the revelation that the 2016 Democrat nomination for president was rigged for Hillary Clinton, her supporters are now floating the claim that it was not rigged.



Video Source

In other words, the Clintons are still running the show. How can you tell? Because they instinctively have chosen the path of lying and coverup, instead of admitting the truth, cleaning up their act, and then rebuilding honestly.