Can My Children Be Friends With White People? – Rebutted! (Video)
Can My Children Be Friends With White People? – Rebutted! Video – Stefan Molynuex
The New York Times recently published an opinion article by Ekow N. Yankah titled “Can My Children Be Friends With White People?” which featured a level of racism that would make the average Ku Klux Klan member blush. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the article and offers a word on this onslaught of recent anti-white mainstream media propaganda.
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/201711130…
Video Source
You must log in to post a comment.