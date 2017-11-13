The Bailout Legislation Begins Before The System Collapses (Video)
Corporations are now reporting that they have a revenue and a pension problem and they might need to be bailed out. Legislation will be submitted to congress to bailout private pension systems. The bailouts are needed because the pension plans are underfunded and when the system implodes the people will not be getting their retirement check. The central banks finally hit its target inflation rate. Now currency is flowing out to the people which means inflation is about to hit.
