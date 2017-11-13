$300 Million Dollar Man Video – The Health Ranger

Just yesterday, in fact, The Guardian reported on how $300M in Ether currency just vanished due to an accident committed by just one user. “More than $300m of cryptocurrency has been lost after a series of bugs in a popular digital wallet service led one curious developer to accidentally take control of and then lock up the funds, according to reports,” reports The Guardian. Yes, you read that correctly: A user accidentally destroyed $300 million worth of cryptocurrency. Oops.



Video Source