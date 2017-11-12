How Jim Willie Sees the Fall of the House of Saud, Finally
How Jim Willie Sees the Fall of the House of Saud, Finally by Jim Willie – GoldSeek
*** COLLAPSE OF THE KINGDOM ***
The Saudi Kingdom will fall, a longstanding Jackass forecast, an inevitable event
The Saudi Kingdom will fall alongside the ruined collapsing Petro-Dollar
The Saudi foundation has been the primary element to entire Petro-Dollar system
This Saudi situation is loaded with intrigue, corruption, cunning, collusion, criminality
The Saudi region will erupt in chaos ruin decay and gross destabilization
The entire Saudi situation is a grand mixture of deep corruption and wreckage
The Saudi Royals will scatter and escape with stolen wealth, an absolute guarantee
*** BLATANT TREACHERY ***
The old guard like Prince al-Waleed are Citigroup investors and Wall Street friends
US will knock off princes to continue the USD, and to prevent deviation toward the East
Iran will knock off princes to stop the Yemen War, and to halt ISIS
Iran has a new vested interest, to avoid the spread of war to Lebanon
The US will deploy its usual terrorism, via Langley and ISIS tool
Iran will use the Yemeni violent anger for a rapacious invasion by the Saudi thugs
*** DANGEROUS DEEDS ***
Head of Saudi National Guard is dead
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman captured the national media
Significant figure Prince Bandar is under arrest, his wealth frozen
Bandar is the key link in Bush Family for narcotics in the Saudi connection
Entire Bush-Clinton Crime Family is falling apart, in the process of being exposed
*** THE CLOWN PRINCE ***
MbS is buying time, but using the Rubin Doctrine in sabotaging tomorrow
Logical to expect the Fall of the House of Saud with the collapse of the Petro-Dollar
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) conducted power grab for throne
Former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef has resentment and some power still
Widespread purge of pro-US NeoCons and old guard for USDollar and narco connections
Possibly seen is battle between White Hat Pentagon and Black Hat Langley narcos
The battle will be played out in Saudi Arabia, leading to grotesque destabilization
*** PRINCELY RIVALS & CONFISCATION ***
Cover of cleaning up corruption by Saudi Kingdom is thin veneer for attacks on rivals
At risk of $800 billion in confiscations from rivals
USGovt might make difficult confiscations if friends of US NeoCons and Narcos
These criminal royals will try to impose a confiscation tax on the entire kingdom
Many more thefts and violent events and resignations and purges to come
The entire Fahd half-brother family hates MbS (former king)
The entire Abdullah half-brother family hates MbS (former king)
The entire Nayef half-brother family hates MbS (former crown prince)
MbS earned the wrath of Langley since they promoted favorite MbNayef
*** SAUDI LINKS TO ISIS ***
Saudi has been financing ISIS and supplying ISIS with weapons and soldiers
The Saudi – ISIS connection involves Israeli logistic support & command
The Saudi – ISIS connection involves narcotics funding via the Bush Family
The Saudi – Qatari feud was lost by the Saudis (no friends)
The Saudis have removed their puppet Hariri in Lebanon
Risk of bigger war in Lebanon, pushed by Israeli
The Saudis have no friends in the Gulf region except UAE princes
The Saudis enjoy almost no friendship even among the OPEC nations
*** SAUDIS AS WAR CRIMINALS ***
They are war criminals for the Yemen War
The Saudi Military has killed a million civilians in Yemen
The USGovt helped pay bribes to the United Nations to prevent Saudi citations
The Saudis have avoided having been charged with war crimes
Worse, the Saudis hired a French Stage-4 Lab to distribute cholera to the Yemeni population
Evidence abounds on the dispersed cholera that led to epidemic
*** TROUBLE WITH SAUDI OIL BUSINESS ***
Saudis have half the former oil revenues
Saudis have oversized federal deficits
Saudis have conducted their first bond issuance deals
Saudis formerly rejected OPEC output accords, now Saudi pushes alone for them
Need to finance the war and kingdom federal deficits
US wishes to eliminate the Chinese connection in financial dependence
*** SAUDI DEEP FRAUD WITH ARAMCO ***
US trying to offer support in return for ARAMCO listing
US contradictory since recent USGovt Law permits lawsuits against Saudi nation
USGovt has frozen $100 billion in Saudi assets
ARAMCO true value is less than 30% of the stated $2 trillion (i.e. $2000 billion)
Good work by Western energy analysts to provide embarrassing valuation estimates
Saudi has actual oil reserves less than 30% of what officially stated
Saudis claim no depletion in oil reserves after 55 years of enormous constant output
*** SAUDIS AS TARGETS DOMESTIC & NEIGHBOR ***
Saudi popular resentment is widespread for lack of reforms in society
Saudi popular resentment for appropriation of businesses using extortion
Saudi popular resentment for hoarding and capturing their natural resource treasure
Saudi popular resentment for crackdown of fundamentalist Muslims
Yemen will target Saudi and UAE cities with missiles, like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
*** SAUDI MAKING FRIENDS IN THE EAST ***
Saudi embracing Russian Rosneft oil consortium for non-USD sales
The Saudis join Iran and Venezuela in the oil consortium
Saudi embracing broad Chinese investment and federal finance (maybe modified)
Saudis will soon be compelled to sell China oil for RMB payments
Saudis are trapped, needed bond issuance to finance debts
Saudis are resorting to confiscations in a deadly game
Saudi Royals have begun to flee the country, escaping with captured wealth
*** STOLEN SAUDI GOLD ***
US & London used UBS & Credit Suisse to steal Arab gold in Swiss bullion banks
It had been stored in the Swiss bullion banks run by the two big Swiss banks
The UBS and Credit Suisse criminal charges were staged for access to their Swiss gold
The Swiss bankers shared in the stolen Arab gold
The last remnants of Saudi gold are stored in Deutsche Bank vaults
*** USGOVT STRIVES TO OBSTRUCT CHINA ***
USGovt wants to obstruct RMB oil sales, using threats against Saudi Royals
USGovt wants to obstruct Chinese funding of deficits and other investments
USGovt encouraged plan to confiscate rival royal bank accounts
Saudi has some Chinese missiles from recent purchases, shown in parades
Saudi has been courted by Russia on military association
Saudi Arabia is moving away from the US Sphere of influence
USGovt is encouraging high risk moves to keep Saudi contained in the US Sphere
*** SAUDI TREACHERY ***
The Saudis will become victims of their own brand of Night of Long Knives
These Saudi Royals stole their national treasure for 60 years
These Saudi Royals incite and sponsor terrorism with the collusion of the USGovt
The exposure of Bush-Clinton narcotic lines with the Saudis is next
These Saudi Royals are all goat herders by genetic right, and will revert as such
Saudi Royals have lost all three power centers (families, national guard, clerics)
*** AMERICAN TREACHERY ***
The US will eventually toss the Saudis under the bus
Saudi princes are caught in cross-fire with far more than two sides to strike
Saudi Arabia will shift eastward in alliances, and face collapse with chaos at home
*** MBS PARALLELS PAST & PRESENT ***
It is interesting that another MBS crisis is on the verge of hitting
MBS = mortgage backed securities in 2008 with Lehman Brothers
New MBS = Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 with Saudi collapse
Jackass has insisted on Saudi collapse with palace battles, despite contrary arguments
History repeats in crisis with a rhyme and echo on other side of the globe
Crisis repeats since no reform or remedy was even attempted, only more of the same
*** SAUDIS USEFUL TO THE EASTERN SUPERPOWERS ***
The Saudis are smart enough to realize that Russia & China are next protectors
But Russia & China will toss the Saudis under the bus also
For a while, R&C will find the Saudis as useful in establishing the Eurasian Trade Zone
The Saudis will be offered a key role in the emerging Eurasian Trade Zone
However, the requirement is to embrace trade in RMB and Ruble terms
*** SAUDI RUIN PAVES GOLD PATH ***
The fate of the Saudis is sealed, which will pave the way to the Gold Standard
The Saudis will attempt to ride both sides in the Dual Universe of RMB vs USD
In the process, the United States will be forced to launch a New Scheiss Dollar
The Dual Universe of USD vs RMB spheres has begun to develop with momentum
As the RMB rises with gold fortification, the King Dollar will die a slow certain death
Numerous platforms of non-USD nature are built, soon to endure golden gilding
home: Golden Jackass website
subscribe: Hat Trick Letter
You must log in to post a comment.