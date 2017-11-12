Gardening Ban Upheld By Appeals Court! Organic Gardening Illegal For Miami Residents (Video)
organic gardening ban upheld by appeals court for Miami residents. This is a growing problem very similar to our growing grocery bills. The problem is property rights and the ability to live and to provide and grow our own food. This is a red flag for anyone interested in sustainable living.
