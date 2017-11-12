The Economy Declined Further And Nobody Noticed, Get Prepared (Video)
The Economy Declined Further And Nobody Noticed, Get Prepared Video – X22 Report
A new record was set, there are now 95,385,000 people not in the labor force. Many Americans have looked for jobs but there are no jobs out there.Retail and those companies that make products for retailers are feeling the declining economy. Russia ramps up gold purchases in preparation for a failing global economy.
You must log in to post a comment.