Can The United States Be Left Behind As The Cannabis Industry Grows? Chris Walsh Video

Chris Walsh gives us his expert insights on the emerging Cannabis industry and shares the latest news and updates in the space. We look at the medical side of Cannabis and the influence on the United States from other nations embracing recreational Cannabis and much more.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:00 The evolution of the stereotypes regarding Marijuana

03:50 Biggest news and updates in the Cannabis Industry

07:00 International growth influencing the US stance on Cannabis

10:00 Growing support of Cannabis and medical risks?

18:30 Cannabis incidents compared to Alcohol and Tobacco

22:30 Popular products and current uses with Cannabis

28:40 Closing thoughts and where to keep up with the Cannabis sector



