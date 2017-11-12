Antarctic Volcanoes Melting Ice, Geoengineering in Play, Frozen UK Video – Adapt 2030

NASA now has to admit Antarctica is melting by an enormous amount of active volcanoes under the ice sheet and underwater off shore. UK set to set cold records through the weekend, and now it is admitted that as early as 1066, they have been planning a geoengineering program. FYI the new BTC Futures contracts starting Dec on the CME will send a tidal wave of cash to the planet, this will be to help the masses deal with rising food costs, but be aware, shortages begin 2020 and supply will not be available, even if you have money.



Video Source