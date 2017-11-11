Will Jerome Powell as Fed Chair Be Good or Bad for Gold? by Mike Gleason – Money Metals

Dr. Richard Ebeling on the Bankers’ War on Your Money and Your Economic Liberty

Coming up we’ll hear a wonderful interview with Dr. Richard Ebeling, Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Free Enterprise Leadership at The Citadel. An Austrian economist, Dr. Ebeling calls the alarm about the increasingly dangerous monetary policy our nation has been pursuing — and how it could ultimately lead to an economic disaster. Don’t miss this eye-opening interview, coming up after this week’s market update.

Well, markets are signaling their approval of President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next Federal Reserve chairman. Last week, Trump nominated Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen when her term is up in 2018.

The stock market responded by rallying to new highs. Wall Street is pleased with the Powell pick because he shares the same philosophy as Yellen and other predecessors who have helped inflate stock values with easy money. Powell is expected to continue the same inflationary policies and programs.

That’s a disappointment to sound money advocates. Trump had an opportunity to shake things up at the Fed. He chose instead to go with a conventional, status quo candidate drawn from the Fed’s Board of Governors.

The President would counter that he’s putting his stamp on the central bank by installing a Republican. Jay Powell is nominally a Republican. He will be replacing an Obama-appointed Democrat. But when it comes to monetary policy, party affiliation is a distinction without a difference.

There has long been a broad bipartisan consensus in favor of inflationary monetary policy. Republicans and Democrats have slightly different line item spending priorities. But history shows there’s no difference in terms of the overall budget deficits they run up.

Republicans and Democrats are equally committed to papering over their deficits with more currency creation. That’s the reality of how bipartisanship works in Washington.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

Powell himself is a bipartisan figure, having served as a top Treasury Department official in the George H.W. Bush administration before being selected for the Board of Governors by President Obama.

Trump’s deference toward the monetary establishment may be disappointing…but it’s not too surprising. Trump felt free to rail against the Fed while campaigning as an outsider. But as President, he quickly came to the same realization as previous White House occupants – that in order to succeed politically, he needs the central bank and its inflationary policies on his side.

Well, speaking of inflation, how might precious metals markets fare under the incoming new Fed chair? Powell has signaled his intent to continue trimming the Fed’s balance sheet and gradually hike rates as economic conditions warrant. That’s a potential headwind.

But Powell is far from a monetary policy hawk. He is widely believed to be slightly on the dovish side. He will likely reiterate Janet Yellen’s repeated calls for achieving a 2% inflation target.

Yellen never got annual inflation up to 2% — at least not by the official calculation. Perhaps Powell will pursue a different strategy for getting there. Some Fed officials have urged an overshoot above 2% to make up for recent years of below 2% inflation.

Rising inflationary expectations would stimulate more investor interest in precious metals – especially if capital begins rotating out of the overheated stock market.

This week crude oil prices broke out to a fresh new high for the year. As for gold and silver markets, they are still in a basing out process. Some near-term upward momentum has, however, reemerged since President Trump tapped Jay Powell for Fed chairman.

Since last Friday’s close, the gold market has advanced 1.0% to bring spot prices to $1,284 an ounce. Silver prices are posting a weekly gain of 1.2% to trade at $17.09 as of this Friday recording.

Turning to the platinum group metals, palladium continues to lead. Palladium prices closed Thursday at a new multi-year high but has pulled back a bit today and currently trades at $1,003 per ounce, unchanged now on the week. Its sister metal platinum comes in at $941 and is up 2.0% for the week.

Right now palladium is the only precious metal in a confirmed bull market. However, there is a strong long-term bullish case to be made for the other metals as well.

It’s clear that inflationary monetary policies will continue at the Fed even if outgoing Fed chair Yellen pushes through a rate hike in December. The political pressures for more monetary inflation will grow if budget deficits rise.

The GOP tax plan is predicated on stronger economic growth delivering more revenues to the government. But it offers no realistic path to a balanced budget. On the spending side, no cuts will be forthcoming. Fiscal irresponsibility in Washington will eventually reach a dead end while the economy and equity markets run out of stimulus and investors flee to safe haven assets including precious metals.

Well now, without further delay, let’s get right to this week’s exclusive interview.

Mike Gleason: It is my privilege now to welcome in Dr. Richard Ebeling, the BB&T Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Free Enterprise Leadership at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He is the former president of the Foundation for Economic Education and is a well-respected libertarian author. He is a regular contributor to the Daily Bell and Epic Times. And he has written and edited numerous books including the three-volume Selected Writings of Ludwig von Mises. His other works include Austrian Economics and the Political Economy of Freedom. He’s also the co-author and co-editor of In Defense of Capitalism. It’s an honor to have him on with us today. Dr. Ebeling, thanks for taking the time. It’s great to talk with you. MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>> https://s3.amazonaws.com/ILB_MS_BUCKET/ILB-171110-WeeklyMarketWrap.mp3