The Event Is Moving Forward, Is The Cabal Ready To Pull The Trigger (Video)
Podesta groups CEO has resigned, not a good sign. US imposes sanctions on 10 individuals in Venezuela. Duterte meets Putin thanks him for helping with the IS in his country. White House denies reports that they are providing Ukraine with weapons. Deep state was trying to make sure that Putin and Trump did not meet, but they met despite the pressure not to meet. The Cabal is setting the stage for push war with Iran, this will most likely not happen. Tillerson speaks out and tries to calm down the Iran war propaganda. US and Russia trying to make a deal in Syria. The Cabal is pushing every agenda, time is running out.
