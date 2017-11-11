Gold Price Resilient, Despite Soft Demand Data by Peter Grant – USAGold

Gold is up modestly, reaching yet another 3-week high, but still well within the broader range that has been in place since early-October. A pullback in the dollar and a sharp drop in stocks are both helping to underpin the yellow metal today.

Further reports today that the Senate version of tax reform will delay the corporate tax cuts until 2019 — along with Democrat election wins earlier this week — have created some doubts that the tax package will get passed at all. If tax reform fails, GOP Congressional majorities are possibly in jeopardy next year.

If the GOP loses one or both houses of Congress in the 2018 elections, the pro-business Trump administration will be severely hamstrung. In which case, stocks are waaaaaaay overvalued.

Additionally, the debt ceiling is back in play a month from today and with everyone focused on tax legislation, the impending threat of a government shutdown is on the back-burner. Bloomberg warns that we should Get Ready for a Washington Train Wreck in December.

If what we’re seeing today is an early indication that volatility is returning to markets, the investor complacency that has held sway in recent years is likely to come to a screeching halt. In that environment, safe-haven assets like gold are going to be back in favor.

This quote from former Fed VC Fischer leapt to mind today, as it speaks to complacency. If these words of wisdom hold true for the world’s central bankers, they certainly hold true for the individual investor as well.

“…if I may be permitted a few final words on my way out the door, the watchwords of the central banker should be ‘Semper vigilans,’ because history and financial markets are masters of the art of surprise, and ‘Never say never,’ because you will sometimes find yourself having to do things that you never thought you would.”

The World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends for Q3 are getting a lot of play in the press today. An FT headline blared that it was a “tough quarter for gold as demand slides to 8-year low.”