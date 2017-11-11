Former US Senator: All these Navy sailors have died after Fukushima radiation exposure — TV program reveals many are now dead — Veterans break down in tears… suffering cancers, paralysis, amputations, bleeding from anus, severe pain from ENE News

Courthouse News, Sep 1, 2017 (emphasis added): Dying Navy Sailors Push for Trial on Fukushima Meltdown — Representing cancer-ridden Navy service members who say they were exposed to radiation on a humanitarian mission in Fukushima, former Sen. John Edwards urged a federal judge Thursday to set a date for trial. Over a decade after serving as John Kerry’s running mate in the 2004 presidential election, Edwards now represents hundreds of Navy sailors who were aboard the USS Ronald Reagan… “We have all these sailors whose case is now five years old, who have died or are in the process of dying right now,” said Edwards… Edwards noted that some of his other clients have seen their children born with birth defects… He said they want to make sure “the truth comes out” and that the “word gets out about the dangers and risks that exist not just in Japan, but in other parts of the world.”

Nippon TV, Oct 2017 — Japanese transcript excerpts (translated by Google):

Narrator: 9 people have also died … Young American soldiers who worked hard at Tomodachi operation…

Cecilia Gutierrez (Army): "I have removed the uterus and cannot give birth to children because of exposure"…

Narrator: The number of people who have already died is 9 , the causes of death are periosteal sarcoma, leukemia… Lindsay Cooper (Navy)… often I will leak, pee, diarrhea, stomach hurts often, after a lot of blood comes out of buttocks …

Daniel Hair (Navy): Bones ache… polyps in the intestines, blood from the anus …

… Chad Holt (Navy): Stomach hurts chest also… such as stabbed with a knife …

… William Zeller (Navy): All the time, there is a neuralgia pain …

… Chad Holt (Navy): I can hardly walk … I cannot move joints…

Narrator: 5 people who complained of bleeding from the anus …

… Steve Simmons (then Navy Captain): On March 23, 2017, I cut the knees on both feet I got a surgery, my feet became purple… I was diagnosed with radiation-induced “neurological disorder and muscle disease”… Every time I bring out the exposure problem, a military doctor, everyone denied, nobody wanted to acknowledge that my suffering is related to radiation…

Steve Simmons (then Navy Captain): On March 23, 2017, I cut the knees on both feet I got a surgery, my feet became purple… I was diagnosed with radiation-induced "neurological disorder and muscle disease"… Every time I bring out the exposure problem, a military doctor, everyone denied, nobody wanted to acknowledge that my suffering is related to radiation… Interviewee: By radiation, losing your feet is such a sad thing…

is such a sad thing… Gutierrez: I record all the symptoms… hair loss, dry skin, long-term massive bleeding , extreme weight gain, migraine, skin diseases, pimples, extremely bad headache…

Narrator: Nine people have also died… Young Americans who worked hard at the operation of Tomodachi exposed radiation in nuclear accident and said that 402 people were in trial, as they hurt their health… Three months after the interview, the face of Cecilia paralyzed and the left eye almost disappeared…

