A Direct Threat to the West, the Bond Between China and Russia Strengthens by Nathan McDonld – Sprott Money

Whether the financial elites of the West know it or not, they are sending us down the path of defeat. Will this happen next week, next month, or even next year? This is highly unlikely, but what is most certainty assured, is the slow decline of the West’s power and its geopolitical influence over the rest of the World.

As I have written about numerous times in the past, our financial and political leaders in the West are creating an unholy alliance between Russia and China, two super powers that now have the ability to oppose the West, flip the switch and de-throne the King Dollar whenever they want. The question is not if, but when at this point.

Through sanctions, negative rhetoric and abuse of the powers that the United States have been bestowed through being blessed with the ability to print the World’s reserve currency out of thin air, whenever and in whatever quantity it wants, the West has ensured that other countries will act in their own best interest and eventually attempt to overthrow the rotting fiat based system that we live under.

Perhaps this is for the best? Perhaps it is not, and we are looking at a future that is both abysmal and filled with tyranny. Despite the many faults of the Western political system, it is still relatively free, especially when compared to that of the Chinese and Russian based systems.

Sadly, it appears that it is unavoidable at this point that the torch will eventually be passed from the West to the East, as Western governments continue to spit in the face of the “golden rule”, while the Eastern officials embrace it. He who holds the gold, makes the rules.

It almost seems weekly now, that another news article is released, proving that the alliance between Russia and China continues to not only grow, but flourish. Therefore it comes as no surprise to learn once again that these two countries have entered into another partnership that will strengthen their bond that much more.

As Bloomberg reports:

Russia’s state-owned Far East Development Fund is in talks to create a $1 billion joint venture to invest in the country’s mining industry with China National Gold Group, a government controlled producer of the precious metal.

“We and China Gold will create an attractive financial platform that private investors can take part in and make money,” Alexey Chekunkov, head of the fund, said in an interview in Danang, Vietnam, where he attended an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation business forum. “Our first goal will be to invest in gold, precious metals and copper projects.”

This is just further proof of how close these two countries are becoming and how they are jointly beginning to work together. Their obsessions with gold should not be overlooked, as it has been alluded to more than once, what their intentions are. A hard asset backed currency, with gold being one of the main components.

We will continue to see reports such as this being disclosed on a monthly basis. Their thirst for the yellow medal is insatiable and their need to protect themselves against the ravages of fiat money being unleashed by Western powers is paramount.

As we discussed before, the question is not if, but when. Plan accordingly.

Source Link – Sprott Money