Craig Hemke and Keith Neumeyer – Sprott Weekly Wrap-Up Podcast

– silver is up 7% and gold is up 11% year to date

– commodities are up and will continue to rise over the coming months

– zinc tripled and lead doubled with copper up 50%

– global production has been impacted by price suppression over the past 4-5 years

– the metals, all metals, are in the ground capital inflows keep miners from reaching them