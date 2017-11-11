Bill Fleckenstein Audio Interview – A Trip Down The Rabbit Hole Of Insanity from King World News

Today one of the greats in the business spoke with King World News about how he traded the U.S. stock market crash in 1987 and the Japanese stock market bubble in 1989, what to expect in the gold, silver and mining space as well as what investors can do to stay sane and keep their cool as we come to the end of the greatest bubble in history.

Eric King: “Bill, when I looked at your Q&A’s recently, you expressed that you had been receiving a number of emails from frustrated people and (you pointed out that) sometimes that will be near an inflection point. People around the world are frustrated, and their frustration isn’t just the market action but the lack of reality.”

Fleckenstein responds: “Yes. Yes.”

Eric King: “What would you say to them?”

A Trip Down The Rabbit Hole Of Insanity…

Bill Fleckenstein: “All you can say is, ‘This too will pass.’ And if I told them, for sure, that January 1st it was all going to change, people are so demoralized that wouldn’t even be good news to them because they would say, ‘I’ve got to endure this for another six weeks?’ People are very worn out, I think, that haven’t been participating in the central bank-fueled madness. And all these signs of that frustration are indicative that we are very late in the cycle. Look, I understand it is frustrating but we’re kind of near the end, and we are close to a moment in time when there will be a chance to make plenty of money doing things that seem sane as opposed to things that seem insane. But in between now and then you just have to be tough and suck it up.

