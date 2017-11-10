Quantitive Tightening, De-Dollarization, War and Equities Bubbles with Jim Rickards, Ron Stoeferle and More Video Video – In Gold We Trust

We recently had our quarterly advisory board discussion with special guest Ben Hunt, author of Epsilon Theory, a newsletter and website that examines markets through the lenses of game theory and history.

What we talked about during the call:

How Quantitative Tightening will actually be inflationary, rather than deflationary

How narratives, not reality, drive markets

Why the US might go to war with North Korea in Q1 2018

How and when de-dollarization will happen



