Podesta Email: “And Then The Bundys Showed Up” by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

In the pile of emails released by Wikileaks, there was one from American Progress Action to Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta that contained a brief reference to the Bundys.

The email address [email protected] sent Podesta an email on January 11, 2016 with the subject line: And then the Bundys showed up.

The text of the email read as follows:After years of conflict, residents of Harney County, Oregon had finally begun to rebuild ties between ranchers and the federal government. Then the Bundys showed up. And, President Obama is leaving a seat open for shooting victims at tomorrow’s State of the Union address. In case you missed it, gun violence survivors speak out in this powerful video (editor’s note: tissues recommended).Additionally, there was a list of articles linked to Think Progress and at the top of the list was one titled How The Bundy Standoff Could Screw Over Ranchers .The article has been removed and has not been archived.

Keep in mind, this email was sent less than 2 weeks before Oregon State Troopers, alongside the FBI shot and killed LaVoy Finicum, also a rancher who stood alongside the Bundys at Bundy Ranch in Bunkersville in 2014 and at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in late 2015 and 2016.

This may also be insightful since we know from texts and emails that the White House, at the time, was in communication with the Oregon governor and helping to orchestrate the takedown of men who were simply exercising their constitutional rights, even to the point of killing one of them.

I reported on those documents in March 2016:

These men were innocent, as demonstrated by a jury of their peers finding them innocent of all charges against them, and Mr. Finicum’s daughter believes her father would have also been found innocent alongside them had he not been gunned down.

I don’t think ranchers were necessarily “rebuild[ing] ties between ranchers and the federal government.” Those on the scene in Oregon said that people came to them by night to thank them for coming and exposing the corruption in Harney County.

One reporter said that they saw the tyranny of that town, and perhaps a lot of it is due to the fact that a huge portion of the population works for government.

Ranchers had not been getting along with the central government as evidenced by what the government did to the Hammond family in Oregon.

Bullying by a tyrannical government is not “rebuilding ties” no matter how you spin it.

Additionally, I would encourage you to watch this video by Lo K and check out the documentation below listed in the video and connect that dots.

Someone was kind enough to forward me the updated Think Progress article referenced at the beginning of this article. You can view it here.

