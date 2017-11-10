One Of The Biggest Challenges Facing Today’s Investors by Dennis Miller – The Burning Platform

It’s a scary feeling when you retire and cut the cord from your full-time job. I stared at our brokerage statements and realized my new job was investment manager. I had to make our money last so we could enjoy the rest of our lives.

Several friends had recently rolled their 401k into self-directed accounts, and we discussed our feelings. My friend Pete said it best, “If you are not a little bit scared, you don’t understand the problem!”

I was confident in my investing skills and had done well in building our nest egg. Like most investors, I learned some expensive lessons along the way. Once retired, things changed overnight. In the past when I took a loss, I had my job and the benefit of time as my security blanket. With that security blanket removed, risk tolerance, confidence, and the emotional reaction to taking losses all changed.

My stockbroker invited me to an event. The president of their bond department was conducting a class on bond basics. His credentials were impressive, so I signed up.

He did a good job of covering the basics, bond ratings, explaining different types of bonds and associated risks of default.

I quickly realized this was a sales pitch disguised as an educational workshop. He said things like, “Our bond experts can custom tailor a group of individual bonds to suit every investor’s needs. We have a perfect track record, our clients have never lost money.” I would hope not! If you pick top-rated bonds with a low chance of default, you shouldn’t lose money.

When it came time for questions, I asked about inflation. He frowned and said inflation is not really a problem. If you are concerned, they will build a portfolio that does not go out more than ten years. I did not respond. Sure, I want yield plus safety from default, but I need to protect the buying power of our nest egg also. No one knows what inflation will be next year, much less 5-10 years from now.

At the end of the workshop, retirees rushed forward to get in line to sign up. I’m sure he generated a great deal of additional business. Those who invested probably did well as inflation has been under control.

My concern was basic. Sure, investing in bonds is one element of a diversified portfolio. Wouldn’t an investor that truly understands all the risks be better off? Knowing all the risks will factor into the decision of how much money you want to invest in that sector.

I had a similar experience at a broker’s “educational workshop” about a new computer tool for portfolio management. Basically, you feed all your financial information into their company computer and out pops a report showing how you should allocate your investments. Of course, the recommended investments are dominated by their company-sponsored mutual funds.

The speaker said something like, “The computer program is based on many years of historical market data; similar to what the big-boy programmed traders are using. The computer tells you when and what to buy, and when to sell. It’s that easy!” He went on to tout the safety because of the computer program and wide diversification of investments. They actually had an option where the computer would initiate buy and sell orders for you.

One participant asked about a major market crash taking down all stocks. The response was something like, “The market always comes back and that is factored into the computer program.” I didn’t bother to ask about stop-losses, gold or inflation.

Once again, I am sure that many investors have done well investing this way. Why do I suspect the underlying purpose of the “educational seminar” was to entice investors to invest as much money as possible in their company-sponsored mutual funds so they could earn handsome fees?

In both cases, I believe the information presented was 100% factual. I’m sure their lawyers have been through their presentations with a fine-toothed comb. It’s what’s left out that can hurt you.

What is the big challenge?

Where can an individual investor become educated – with all the facts, pro’s and con’s; without feeling pressured to buy some type investment products?

I Googled “retirement investing” and the first six listings that popped up were from firms that sold investment products or managed other people’s money.

I’m sure these firms are reputable and staffed with well-educated, licensed, qualified investment professionals. Many employ Certified Financial Planners (CFP) who are required to adhere to the Fiduciary Responsibility to their clients. In layman’s terms, they are required to put the clients’ needs ahead of their own.