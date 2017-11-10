John Rubino – Bitcoin from A to Z (Podcast)
John Rubino and I have a lengthy discussion about Bitcoin and crypto-currencies. We go over their use as money, their future impact and how governments might react to their ascendancy. Will they be married with gold in the future, to create the ultimate non-inflationary currency? Will they eventually be embraced by government across the globe?
There’s so many questions about this phenomena and so few answers
