‘Fear Is Everywhere’ In Hollywood As The MSM Covers Up The Sex Scandals Within Their Own News Outlets by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

– The ‘Morally Superior’ Elite Get Their Self-Created Pedestals Ripped Right Out From Under Them

Paranoia is running rampant throughout Hollywood and the Media industry with everyone wondering who is next to be named and shamed in the court of public opinion, rather than through due process in a court of law, and now we learn publicists are limiting access to celebrities, because Hollywood’s newest art form is “laying low and saying little” for fear of having the spotlight shine on them.

HOLLYWOOD IS BURNING

We will start with Hollyood because every day we are seeing new accusations come out against yet another Hollywood star, with Breitbart’s total now hitting 73, claims ranging from actual rape and sexual assault to the ambiguous “sexual misconduct,” where it appears even an off color joke can potentially end a career, and celebrities that tend to think and act like they are morally superior to the rest of us peons, are finally being exposed as their self-created pedestals are ripped right out from under them.

The Guardian describes the atmosphere in Hollywood as “fear is everywhere.”

“It’s fear – fear is everywhere.” It was fear of damaging your career – “if you want to survive in Hollywood you don’t want to be known as a troublemaker” – and fear of offending the internet outrage machine, said Asi. “Famous people have to measure every word. You can’t predict how the public or social media may react. Silence is the best protection, your best shield.” There is fear even of acknowledging the fear. Several industry figures compared the climate to a witch-hunt, another called it Robespierre-style terror, but they declined to be named lest they be seen as insufficiently sympathetic to victims. It will make for a fraught awards season, said Stone, the blogger. “Publicists are keeping their people quieter than usual, there’s not as much access.”

Immediately following the reports that Harvey Weinstein hired spies to silence his accusers and journalists, a group of women decided to publish a Google document which compiled over 100 allegations against Weinstein going all the way back to the 1980s, detailing cases of rape, assault and harassment and what struck me about the list is how few listed “police report” in the category of “action.”

I cannot count the amount of times I have seen or heard a celebrity say “everybody knew,” or “it was an open secret,” or something along those lines, yet Weinstein continued raping and assaulting women in Hollywood for almost 40 years.

Anyone that dares criticize the women that didn’t report it, didn’t press charges, and didn’t scream bloody murder about it to expose him, that allowed him to continue that behavior for so long, is instantly attacked for “victim shaming.”

So be it, they should be ashamed because each person, whether she was a victim or not, or if they “knew” and just never did anything about the rampant abuses, willingly allowed the same thing to happen to the next victim, by not filing a report with the police, which in my mind makes them complicit.

‘WAVES OF TIPS ABOUT SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE MEDIA’

Perhaps even more astoundingly is that the media “knew” as well and killed the story as far back as 2004 (Yes, we are talking about you New York Times!), yet now they are the first to report breathlessly on each and every allegation regarding celebrities, most likely because they prefer to shine the spotlight on Hollywood right now to cover up the fact that newsrooms across the nation are in the midst of their own sexual harassment scandal as reports indicate they are receiving “an unprecedented number of tips.”

They are seeing a “wave of tips,” in fact, so many that they are having a problem deciding what to prioritize which claims to investigatefirst.

Via CJR:

Media reporters are fielding an unprecedented number of tips, making it more tricky than ever to determine which cases to pursue. “For instance, I’ve had people point out a man who allegedly sends drunk text messages to younger women,” says Michael Calderone, senior media reporter at Politico. “It’s something that may be worth pursuing, but at the same time, it seems like there are more egregious allegations out there. It’s important to prioritize the ones you think would be the strongest story.” Washington Post blogger Erik Wemple says the so-called “Shitty Media Men” list that emerged after the Weinstein reporting opened the floodgates for tipsters sharing names of alleged offenders. “It’s almost I think at the stage where it’s hard to figure out who to pursue next,” he says. “There’s just so many calls about so many men being made.”

Media members listed on the “Sh*tty Media Men” list have already been exposed, and a number of liberal writers, so called “male feminists” have already been forced to resign and/or been fired from their publications, yet some of the biggest outlets named in the Media Men list, such as New York Times, Buzzfeed, Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, etc…. not a peep about those on the list from their outlets, yet they merrily report each new Hollywood allegation.