The Cost of Endless War Since 9/11 by Rory – The Daily Coin

If it were just Federal Reserve Notes that were stolen that would be one thing, but the fact of the matter is we have happily hand over our freedom, individual sovereignty and our national identity. Currently, as a people and as a nation we completely lost.

For those that remember Donald Rumsfeld announced on 9/10, you know the day before 9/11, that the Pentagon, the Pentagon that Rumsfeld had been overseeing for years, could not account for $2.3 TRILLION dollars then you know he and the Pentagon accountants are nothing more than thieves. How do you lose 2.3 trillion of anything? You don’t. You either knowingly give it to someone or you steal it. Either way, you know exactly where 2.3 trillion “widgets”, dollars or grains of sands were placed.

Now we learn the Pentagon has spent 3 times more than was originally estimated on the never ending unConstitutional war. The unConstitutional invasions of Libya, drone strikes on Yemen and the absolute destruction of Iraq have cost us a lot more than trillions of dollars. If we just focus on the spending for a minute we see that our country should be the shining city on the hill but instead we are the indebted cesspool of corruption and war criminals.

Let’s not forget that “ISIS” was trained, armed and funded by the CIA, you know, another group of warmongers that we the tax payers are responsible for paying – read here, here and here for starters to learn about the CIA’s role in the formation of ISIS.

THE COST OF WAR FOR THE U.S. TAXPAYER SINCE 9/11 IS ACTUALLY THREE TIMES THE PENTAGON’S ESTIMATE The United States military has spent more than $5.6 trillion on conflicts since 2001, more than three times the Pentagon’s actual estimate, according to a new study. The Department of Defense reported earlier this year that it had spent around $1.5 trillion on conflicts, including putting putting troops on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan, air raids in Syria and Iraq to battle the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) and a drone campaign and raids against extremists in Pakistan. But that figure appears to underplay the real cost of war for the American taxpayer, at least according to the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University. It puts the total cost at $5.6 billion, or $23,000 per taxpayer. The Pentagon’s initial estimate put the taxpayer cost at $7,740 per person for the conflicts since the Al-Qaeda-hatched 9/11 attacks in New York that killed almost 3,000 people. “War costs are more than what we spend in any one year on what’s called the pointy end of the spear,” the study’s author, Neta Crawford, told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported its findings. “There are all these other costs behind the spear, and there are consequences of using it, that we need to include.” AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/GETTY

The image above represents what used to be a neighborhood where families lived, worked and prayed. It is now nothing but a pile of rubble with bodies strewn about like so many bricks or pieces of meaningless nothing. The warmongers want more death, like what you see above, because it means more profits for them. More of our tax dollars move out of our accounts and into these murderers accounts. Look at that image of what used to be a neighborhood. What have we become?

Newsweek article continues:

The study examines not only the money spent by the Pentagon but also the State Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security, for resources dedicated to the “war on terrorism.” The total costs include financial support for allies in the battle against extremist groups, mostly from eastern Europe, such as Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, Poland, and Romania, and a trillion dollars added for the care of veterans who may have received injuries in the conflicts. The U.S. has spent 16 years in Afghanistan, a conflict that is set to continue with President Donald Trump announcing in September an expansion of the U.S. military presence there to battle the Taliban and ISIS. The U.S. withdrew from Iraq in 2011 after a decade of occupation but has continued to support and advise Baghdad’s troops. The U.S. airforce has led a coalition of international forces to conduct air raids against ISIS and wrestle back large tracts of territory from the group in western and northern Iraq. However, the study does not consider U.S. military assistance outside of these countries against ISIS, such as Tunisia, the Philippines or Egypt. Source

These funds represent death and destruction not peace and prosperity. Look at the image above. This is what we have become and the warmongers want more, always more.

Will it ever end? Will we ever see a return of humanity to our country? We will ever see a return of the rule of law, morals or a sense of decency? The black hole our country has slipped into seems to be engulfing the landscape and unless we can slow this out-of-control runaway train we are going to continue moving into the darkness never to see Light again. Is this who we are; is this who we have become?