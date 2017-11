Biting Into $1000 Gold Bagel Video – KitCo News

A decade after its debut, the $1,000 Bagel is making a comeback in New York. The luxurious treat has everything from truffle cream cheese, goji berries and of course, gold. The best part? All proceeds from this bagel go to Benefit Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Watch Daniela take a bite of the gold leaf-covered bagel.



