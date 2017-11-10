$4 Billion in A Minute – Is That The Best You Can Do? by Rory – The Daily Coin

If it takes 30,000 contracts worth some $4.2 billion to move the market that is pretty lame. That is equal to 3 million ounces of paper gold, 187,500 pounds of imaginary gold or 93.75 tons of illusionary gold. That’s equal to about 10 days of mining supply based on 4,000 tons annual mine production. Someone was attempting to make a statement. The thing is, a few years ago this type of volume would have drove the market down $100 or more – today, barely $10. The game is no longer working.

As we approach the European close, the dolar index just spiked and precious metals (and crude) were pummeled. Gold futures tumbled on massive volume as over $4 billion notional was purged instantaneously… Over 30,000 contracts ripped through gold futures – over $4.2 billion notional – in the space of a minute. That’s around 10% of a normal days’ volume. Source

What will happen when the CME Group unleash futures contracts on bitcoin? Best be taking profits while they still exist.

Click either chart to Enlarge