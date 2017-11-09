YOU’RE ABOUT TO WITNESS WHAT WAS AN IMPOSSIBILITY JUST ONE YEAR AGO (Video)
It was 17 sealed indictments in Washington DC, it’s now 31. Heads are about to roll. And President Donald Trump has played the Obama-Clinton crime cartel like a fiddle. You are about to witness something that was deemed to be an impossibility just one year ago.
