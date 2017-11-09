They Do Ring A Bell At The Top by David Stockman – Contra Corner

We call it a casino for good reason. Yesterday they scooped up 10 of the most speculation-riven stocks on the planet and rolled them into a single futures contract based on the FANG+ Futures Index. The intention, of course, was to give the momo crowd and robo-traders an ultra-liquid one-stop punt on the great disrupters that are purportedly turning the world’s future into nothing short of awesome.

Accordingly, in addition to Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (the original FANGs), the index basket also includes Tesla, Twitter, NVIDIA, Baidu, Alibaba and Apple. Taken together, they give momentum trading a whole new definition. Since September 2014, the index is up 120%, representing a 28.44% annual gain.

Far be it from us to throw cold water on the greatest bubble party yet, but the FANG+ contract does remind us of early 2007 when Wall Street began offering contracts on something called the ABX. The latter was an index reflecting the value of a basket of subprime mortgages, which was launched at 100 and in due course made its way into single digits.

Selling the ABX turned out to be the trade of a lifetime for punters like John Paulson, who personally made upwards of $4 billion in less than 18 months on this so-called Big Short of the housing market. Yet at the time the big bets were being placed against the ABX, Bernanke himself said that the subprime problem had been “contained” (March 2007) and a chorus of experts led by Alan Greenspan insisted that there had never been (and could never be) a significant nationwide decline in housing prices.

Yes, housing prices then, like FANGs+ today, were ordained by the very economic gods themselves to grow straight to the sky.

The problem back then, of course, was that homeowner incomes began stagnating—–even as speculative finance in the form of liar loans, teaser rates on adjustable mortgages and other subprime exotics continued to surge. Still, it was only a matter of time before the disconnect between the real economy and Wall Street driven finance would reach a breaking point.

At length, the last hapless mortgage borrower who could fog a mirror was found and the “refi” treadmill which had hidding true default rates came to a stop. Then the edifice of housing price speculation came tumbling down—-rapidly and violently because the marginal bid was based on finance, not income, and the former simply disappeared.

We see the same set-up today—-the market is reaching a finance-driven bubble top. As we showed yesterday, S&P earnings of $107 per share for the September 2017 LTM period are virtually flat with the $105 per share posted three years ago.

Moreover, this time the finance driven bubble pervades the entire risk-asset market—along with most grades of debt. In recent weeks, for example, the Russell 2000 (RUT), which is the opposite of the big cap monsters in the FANG+ index, peaked at 1503. Thus, perched high in the financial Himalayas, it traded at 101X trailing GAAP earnings.

Needless to say, this absurd RUT multiple is speculative finance at work, not a reflection of the main street economy and the earnings growth potential of the small and medium cap companies domiciled there.