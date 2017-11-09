Max Keiser & Michael Hudson: If Only Arrested Saudi Prince Owned Bitcoin Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy ask whether or not Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is currently under Ritz arrest, would have been better off had he owned bitcoin instead of Twitter and Fox. In the second half Max continues his interview with Dr. Michael Hudson, author of Super Imperialism. They recount the history of labor, socialism, Minneapolis and more.



