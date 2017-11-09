Listeners’ Q&A – Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

The latest Listener’s Q&A segment includes emails and phone calls on various topics, from John, Kenneth and Daniel.

A the big top involves the imminent Bitcoin Hard Fork, SegWit2X (B2X).

B2X is a new blockchain that will fork or split away from BTC around Nov. 14-16.

The brainchild of Jeff Garzik, currently the lone B2X developer.

B2X stands for segregated witness, a proposed upgrade to the BTC blockchain that doubles or 2x’s the block size.

While B2X is a monumental task and potentially beneficial, the event is not without detractors, including Roger Ver.

Roger Ver vehemently opposes B2X, AKA”The Bitcoin Jesus” makes a compelling case for BTC developers to focus instead on lowering fees.

Ver notes B2X offers a strategic advantage to alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DSH) and Monero (XMR).

The first caller, John from San Diego is concerned about replay attacks (losing Bitcoin / B2X) following the B2X event, known as a snapshot.

Following B2X snapshot, the threat of replay attacks (RA) is substantial, if the newly airdropped B2X coins are not split from the mirror BTC.

The host suggests a novel solution to the RA issue, following the guidelines supplied by the lead 10X developer.