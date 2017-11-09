Layer By Layer The Cabal Is Being Exposed To The World (Video)

The CBO has reported by removing the tax penalty the government would save millions, the people would then be able to breath a sigh of relief. The entire Russian collusion is back-flashing on the cabal, layer by layer the cabal is being exposed to the world. A new survey was conducted and 82% of the people says its tough to ban hate speech. The EU joins the US in pushing sanctions on Venezuela. Ukraine cancels arms agreement with Russia. The UN warns of chlorine gas leaks that could injure thousands in Ukraine. Russia is boosting trade with Japan. The UN chemical weapons report is out and it doesn’t hold water, Russia is ripping it apart. The US is warning children not to look at the school websites because they were hacked by the IS.

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.