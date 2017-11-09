Gerald Celente & Chris G. Waltzek Ph.D Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Highlights

Head of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente shares the hosts’ enthusiasm for Bitcoin and related Altcoins.

The blockchain revolution presents a key portfolio candidate for investors with a long-term focus.

He outlines his personal Altcoin portfolio.

Cryptocoins could be viewed as a safe harbor asset amid economic / financial turmoil, similar to the PMs.

The duo concur; investors are encouraged to dollar cost average into the cryptocurrencies and PMs over months / years, instead timing the market.

It may be advisable to adhere to the established names in the field when building a diversified crypto portfolio.

The lead developers / venture capitalists gravitate to the key projects.

A hypothetical portfolio follows.

The host identified a significant statistical correlation that suggests one method to hedge BTC profits.