French Central Bank Chief Suggests Eurozone Needs To Be Ready For A Crisis (Video)
Venezuela is on the verge of a major default. Precious metals were slammed down today. The rich are finding it hard to sell their assets and are taking reduced amounts to unload them. The Fed owns more US Treasuries than China. French central bank chief wants the Eurozone to come up with a plan for a major economic crisis. Inflation is headed our way, there are two types of inflation, one the Fed talks about and the other people experience in real life.
