Doug Casey – Future of Western Civilization is Bleak Podcast – Financial Survival Network

Doug Casey joined us for a follow-up to his speech at the New Orleans Investment Conference. Doug expressed his reservations about the survival of Western Civilization. Between the dumbing down of the population, unrestrained migration and a generally coarsening of discourse, the individual’s sovereignty is under attack. It’s faced other challenges in the past, but perhaps this time is different. We had better wake up quickly. He also discusses his latest book, Speculator.

