These are the Diseases that Could be Unleashed in a Bio-Weapon from North Korea by Jeremiah Johnson – Ready Nutrition

There have been several articles circulating over the past several weeks pertaining to the Biological Weapons capability of North Korea, as well as delivery systems for those weapons. I’m going to provide the title and the source for one of these articles for your perusal, and then we’re going to cover the “meat and potatoes” of this article: meds needed against such attacks.

North Korea is ‘mass producing biological weapons’ and could unleash smallpox, cholera, plague, and anthrax on US troops,” by Patrick Knox of The Sun, 10/22/17

Diseases that Could Be Used As BioWeapons

Let’s give brief overviews of the diseases, now.

Smallpox: (bacterium Variola minor) A very horrible disease indeed. The last naturally-occurring case was in 1977. It was one of the most severe diseases to afflict mankind, and was “eradicated.” Not in the labs, though. Militaries all over the world (to include the U.S. and North Korea) possess it. The disease is easy enough to reproduce, as cowpox (a similar disease occurring in cattle) can be mutated to form smallpox. The treatment is the smallpox vaccine, which should be administered within 3 days to be able to arrest the disease and heal the patient. The problem is the only smallpox vaccine supplies are controlled by the U.S. government…in their secret warehouses, in unknown numbers…at taxpayer expense.

2. Plague: (the bacterium Yersinia pestis) We just covered treatment medications for the bubonic plague in previous articles, as the pneumonic plague is spreading in Africa (11 nations at the time of this writing), a severe form of bubonic plague that affects the lungs. We mentioned that Ciprofloxacin (or Cipro) is a drug with a long shelf-life that can be acquired for your pet fish from pet veterinary medication suppliers. ‘Nuff said there.

3. Anthrax: (bacterium Bacillus anthracis) The spores of the bacteria are the method this disease is spread. Two forms of antibiotics can be used to treat the infection…Doxycycline, and [Drum-Roll!] Ciprofloxacin , once again.

As I had mentioned in other articles, Cipro has a long shelf life, and as you see here, it can be used against both Anthrax and Plague

4. Cholera: (bacterium Vibrio cholerae) This disease attacks the digestive system and causes diarrhea and loss of electrolytes. Vomiting and intensely-painful muscular cramps accompany it. As vomiting and diarrhea are occurring, the body loses both acids and bases respectively, and dehydration (if left unchecked with good oral and/or IV replacement) can lead to death. Doxycycline, once again, is effective, and guess what else? [Drum-Roll!] Ciprofloxacin , yet a third time!

Antibiotics Will Be a Lifesaver!

One of the reasons I’ve focused on Cipro? Check it out yourself. Try and get ahold of Doxycycline, and you’ll find it next to impossible. This is because the government (that’s the U.S. government, starting under Obama) bought up most of it as it was listed as a “critical National Defense material” and stockpiled in those government warehouses, for distribution by the government…at taxpayer expense.

For the rest of us outside of the bunkers and not dining on steak and lobster at taxpayer expense, Ciprofloxacin is the way to go.

We’ve mentioned these four diseases and what is needed to treat them. We have had great comments [Special “kudos” for Craig Escaped Detroit who gave a plethora of good info] and interaction that have been helpful to other readers and to Miss Tess and I as well. Keep the interaction coming…it’s what gives all of us the edge. I also encourage you to read past articles we’ve written about biological warfare that are in the archives. We’ll do another piece to cover some more equipment and preps in the days ahead. JJ out!

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats.

