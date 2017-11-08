Trump’s Challenge In Asia Is His Economy At Home; China’s Belt and Road Offers Path To A Solution by Harley Schlangr – Rogue Money

Nov. 5: President Donald Trump was pressed hard by Fox News interviewer Laura Ingraham Nov. 4 about demanding strategic access to China’s financial markets, major trade concessions, confessions of “stealing intellectual property,” and so on and so forth, when he meets with China’s President Xi Jinping. Notably, Trump replied that he was not going to Asia to make those demands, because his great interest is in solving the nuclear crisis around North Korea, and because of his extremely good working relationship with President Xi.

Overnight Nov. 4, flying from Hawaii to Japan, President Trump confirmed he will have a third meeting with Russian President Putin, at the APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam.

As he has done since before his election, Trump is again defying the policy of London and Wall Street regarding China and Russia, and this is the reason those forces continue to deploy legal assassin Robert Mueller, and British intelligence, to try to force the President out of office.

Former Goldman Sachs chief and Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson represented all of Wall Street and the City of London in a Sunday Washington Post op-ed, demanding that with Xi, “Trump should be strategic and forceful in defense of America’s industries of the future, particularly in the financial services,” and should insist that China’s financial markets open up to the investment bank/hedge fund model. On the same day The Times of London unleashed a long attack on Putin and Trump, claiming that it “is finally becoming clear” that both Brexit and Trump’s election were interlinked products of the same, evil influence of “friends of Putin.” (No doubt this is the source of the trans-Atlantic economies’ 10 years of stagnation as well!)

Trump’s crucial opposition to these imperial Rumpelstiltskins means that there is tremendous potential for “win-win” cooperation coming from his Asia trip.