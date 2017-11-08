The MISSING $21 TRILLION Video – Operation Freedom

The spotlight of this Briefing focusses on the missing $21 TRILLION as researched by Dr. Mark Skidmore & Catherine Austin Fitts. They will join me on Operation Freedom on Sunday, November 12th from 2-5 PM Eastern. The show can be streamed at www.davejanda.com. This information will NEVER see the light of day in the Lame Stream Fake Media!

You will find this show posted at The Daily Coin late Sunday night.



Video Source