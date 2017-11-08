James Rawles: The Most Common Prepping Mistakes + Investing in Tangibles Video – Reluctant Preppers

hat are the easiest things to do wrong in preparing for disaster? James Rawles, founder & Sr Editor of SurvivalBlog.com, returns to Reluctant Preppers to reveal the most common pitfalls – and more importantly – how to AVOID them!

Do any of these sound like you?

Are you over-emphasizing areas you are interested in or knowledgeable about, while neglecting unfamiliar but vital topics?

Are you building a balanced & a set of preps that appropriate for your budget, terrain, climate, stage of life & health?

Are you carful about the company you keep, and how much you reveal to them?

Is your Operational Security (Op Sec) appropriate?

Are you a first-mover or behind the curve in preparedness?

Next, Rawles takes us for a tour of considerations when Investing in Tangibles beyond silver, gold, and lead!

And finally, Rawles addresses and dispells popular Urban Myths About Preppers!



