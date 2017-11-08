Inside story of Saudi night of long knives – Pepe Escobar on detained royals (Video)
11 princes, 4 ministers and many ex-ministers were detained by the Saudi anti-corruption body. The US president’s expressed his approval for the controversial move – despite the fact one of his former business partners was reportedly among those detained. Independent geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar joins RT to discuss this issue.
