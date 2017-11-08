Are Higher Copper Prices Now Helping Control Silver Prices & Silver Supply? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack looked at 5 year price charts of copper & silver on Kitco. Around January 2016, a large divergence started between copper and silver prices and the divergence between the once positive correlation between copper and silver has increased a lot since then through 2017. The bullion banks, if they are not creating this divergence between copper & silver, are the beneficiaries as lots more silver byproduct is still available or will be available with higher copper price. The manipulators still need the physical metal to deliver to industrial end users for silver. So the manipulation can’t bankrupt all suppliers. It can cap & control prices. A high enough copper price might mean an additional 100 million oz or more per year of silver byproduct available. Are the bullion banks are so desperate to prevent silver from spiking that maybe they moved copper a lot higher to help them? Or was this the work of private sector Chinese companies and speculators and bullion banks are only the indirect beneficiaries as they get more physical silver available with higher copper, lead and zinc prices?



