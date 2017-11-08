A Big Picture Look At What Is Happening Around The Globe, Including China, Bitcoin And The Dollar from King World News

With continued uncertainty in global markets, here is a big picture look at what is happening around the globe, including China, Bitcoin and the US dollar.

China Is Not About To Sink Into The Abyss

November 7 ( King World News ) – Jeff Saut, Chief Investment Strategist at Raymond James: So I am sittin’ on a dock of the bay here in Boca Raton Florida watchin’ the tide roll away as I wait to speak at a conference of insurance CEOs and CFOs. I have spoken at this annual event for the past 10 years, and it is always a “gas” because the attendees are terrific people. I love Boca Raton, although the traffic is absurd as it took me two hours to drive to Fort Lauderdale yesterday to visit with friends at Franklin Templeton (I really miss Sir John), and Rajiv Jain, portfolio manager of the Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund (GSIMX/$12.81), which I own (Rajiv). I first met Rajiv about a year ago when he became an outside manager for Goldman Sachs after managing $40 billion for a bank in Geneva. I know a lot of portfolio managers, but this guy is arguably the smartest guy in the room…

The day after I met him I bought GSIMX and I am very glad I did! Unsurprisingly, Rajiv and I are of the same belief in that we think the equity markets are into a secular bull market that has years left to run. Speaking to China, I have argued for the past eight years that China is NOT about to sink into the abyss and drag the entire world into a recession. Rajiv agrees and noted that the thing that shocked stocks in 2008 was the fact that housing prices collapsed and left the banks with worthless mortgages that threatened to implode the financial fabric of America. However, according to Rajiv that is not occurring in China; in fact, home prices are actually rising in China! Moreover, it is not just China whose economy is improving; a synchronized worldwide economic recovery is underway. No wonder the world’s bourses are rallying!