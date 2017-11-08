The 2018 Roadmap For Precious Metals With Greg Crowe Video – Crush the Street

Greg Crowe of Silver One joins us to give us the latest news and updates plus a critical overview of the Gold and Silver markets. We also discuss the dynamics between Precious Metals and Digital Assets such as Bitcoin and what the future holds.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:20 Current environment in the Precious Metals markets

03:55 Is there a shift from Metals to Digital Assets?

06:35 Gold, Silver ratio

08:40 Silver One roadmap, news and updates

14:45 Where are the opportunities for investors?

17:30 Long bear market and flash bull market



