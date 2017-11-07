Why Tesla Will Keep Crashing by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

“Tesla’s shareholders will be in for a rude awakening… Its share price could soon fall off a cliff.”

I issued this warning on October 5. But I’m sure some people thought I was crazy for saying this.

That’s because Tesla’s stock was up 66% on the year…and more than 900% since the start of 2013.

It was one of the hottest stocks on the planet. But it shouldn’t have been.

After all, it’s not like Tesla’s raking in cash. It’s never booked a yearly profit in its history.

• Instead, Tesla was rallying because Elon Musk is a “visionary”…

Musk is the founder and CEO of Tesla.

But unlike most CEOs, Musk doesn’t care about quarterly profits. He only cares about changing the world.

He wants everyone to drive electric vehicles (EVs). He wants to put solar panels on every home in the United States. And he wants to colonize Mars.

These are wildly ambitious goals. But they make for a great story.

• That’s why Tesla has some of the most loyal shareholders on the planet…

It’s also why many of its investors ignore problems that would send most people running for their lives.

Just consider how Tesla shareholders reacted to awful news last month.

Regular readers know where I’m headed with this. On October 2, Tesla announced that it had produced just 260 Model 3s, its first mass-market vehicle, during the third quarter. Musk had promised investors 1,500 vehicles.

• Normally, a stock crashes when a company whiffs this bad…

But Tesla rallied on the news.

Again, that’s because Tesla shareholders don’t care about profits, cash flows, or debt. They only care about Musk’s dreams.

But here’s the thing. Dreams don’t last forever. Eventually, you must wake up and face reality.

That’s why I urged readers to avoid Tesla on October 5.

Tesla will miss its production goal again… Tesla’s shareholders will be disappointed again. And next time, they might not be so forgiving.

And that’s exactly what happened…