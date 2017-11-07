What Is Happening In The Gold & Silver Markets Is Remarkable from King World News

As we kickoff the second week of trading in the month of November, what is happening in the gold and silver markets is remarkable. This piece also takes a look at the insanity taking place in major markets.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

November 6 ( King World News ) – Despite an overnight dip in the SPOOs, the market was slightly higher through midday, led by the Nasdaq, which was led by the chip sector. The latter was kicked into gear by the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom. Without opining on the merits, or demerits, of the merger, what matters most is that the stock prices of both companies spiked higher (initially), just as they did late Friday…

Maybe They’re Just Out of Ideas

I have been through any number of M&A cycles and it is always telling when speculative juices run so wild that folks anoint the acquirer with a premium just because it managed to pay up for some other company. There are other signs of late-stage antics, but those are really no good from a timing perspective, as I have mentioned many times, even while that does mean we are very late in the game.

For anyone who has endured the last 10 years and been on the outside looking in, as I know many readers have been, even a wait of a few more days seems interminable. People are frustrated and worn out (all you have to do is take a look at Ask Fleck), but rather than focus on what has transpired, it may be more productive to think about what lies ahead as the game changes, which it most certainly will. For starters, if I didn’t know that I didn’t know, I would say that the first quarter of 2018 looks particularly pregnant, but we shall see what happens.