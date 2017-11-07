Gold vs. Bitcoin Debate, Germans Buying Gold, Nations Ban BTC Video – Junius Maltby

The Gold Vs. BTC (or Crypto for that matter) has existed since the inception of BTC in 2009. Ever since it has been an either or argument for many in both communities, including myself.

Only recently have I wrestled away some of my bias, while still retaining my harsh criticisms and skepticism surrounding the crypto world. For that reason, I feel I have been able to explore both camps, see many views and ideas and come to a somewhat balanced approach to my use of, exposure to, and handling of Cryptocurrencies.

I will share my opinions here as we go through several articles highlighting some of the debate around Gold Vs BTC. Both pose a threat to government and offer some form of escape from the dying fiat world. The dollar is failing and the rise of metals and crypto are merely a symptomatic proof that the paper is ill.



Video Source