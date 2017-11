Gold Revalued to 42$ an Ounce! Video – Silver Report

Many discuss how a gold revaluation to $42 an ounce would be a bad thing. Taking a look back to 1972 when gold arrived at that standard set price. The dollar was set to a standard price of $42 dollars an ounce. Just a quick comparison to prices shows a much greater quality of life when prices were stable. A revaluation to $42 an ounce would not be a bad thing.



